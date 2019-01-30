Magistrates’ court results (December 31 to January 4)

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, sitting at Crawley.

Indrit Cupi, 29, of Woodfield Road, Crawley, was convicted of speeding on the A23 at Bolney. He was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence.

Liam Rawlings, 26, of Enfield Road, Crawley, was convicted of speeding on the A23 at Bolney. He was fined £440, with a £44 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and four penalty points added to his licence.

Neil Witney, 54, of Washington Road, Haywards Heath, was convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding in Falmer Road, Woodingdean. He was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Richard King, 40, of Shipley Road, Crawley, was convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding on the A23 at Bolney. He was banned from driving for six months, with a £660 fine, a £66 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

James Jarrett, 24, of Boston Road, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to possessing a Class A drug (cocaine), assault, and two counts of common assault, in Haywards Heath. He was given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work, £500 compensation, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Ashley Spencer, 30, of Rastrick Close, Burgess Hill, pleaded guilty to driving with illegal levels of a cannabis metabolite in his blood, driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop for a police officer, on the A23 at Hickstead. He was banned from driving for a year, and given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, a £99.94 fine, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Duncan Gipson, 45, of Henfield Road, Cowfold, pleaded guilty to drink driving (106mcg alcohol in 100ml breath, compared with the legal limit of 35mcg) in Stonefield Way, Burgess Hill. He was banned from driving for three years, and given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

