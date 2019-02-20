Magistrates’ court results, January 21 to 25

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, sitting at Crawley.

Ben Loncar, 18, of Highbank, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to drink driving (63mcg alcohol in 100ml breath, compared with the legal limit of 35mcg) on the A273 at Burgess Hill. He was banned from driving for 22 months, given a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Court news. NNL-170524-154443005

Lorna Flint, 52, of East Mascalls Lane, Lindfield, was convicted of driving without insurance in Upperton Road, Eastbourne. She was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to her licence.

Emilie Jolley, 44, of Lower Village, Haywards Heath, was convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding on the A27 at Binstead. She was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to her licence.

Paul Whitehead, 33, of Stoneycroft Walk, Ifield, pleaded guilty to speeding on the A23 at Bolney. He was fined £153, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence.

Victor Sosdeanu, 28, of Ockenden Lane, Cuckfield, was convicted of driving without insurance, and driving without a licence, in Grand Parade, Brighton. He was banned from driving for six months, with an £880 fine, a £66 victim services surcharge, and a £85 costs.

Michael McKenzie, 29, of Palm Street, Middlesbrough, pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B drug (6.3g of amphetamine) in Old Guildford Road, Horsham. He was fined £80, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Charlene Hoban, 33, of Fraser Walk, Handcross, pleaded guilty to driving with illegal levels of a cocaine metabolite and a cannabis metabolite in her blood, in Brighton Road, Handcross. She was banned from driving for 18 months, with a £120 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

