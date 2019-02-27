Magistrates’ court results, week beginning January 28

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, sitting at Crawley.

Oleg Lyjine, 32, of Church Road, Burgess Hill, was convicted in his absence of failing to identify a driver suspected of committing an offence. He was banned from driving for a year, with a £660 fine, a £66 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Court news. NNL-170524-154443005

John Sudale, 47, of Fabis Close, Swadlincote, pleaded guilty to driving on the A23 at Albourne while not wearing a seatbelt. He was fined £140, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Michael Ayling, 54, of Barrington Road, Horsham, pleaded guilty to speeding on the M23 at Pease Pottage. He was fined £70, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and three penalty points added to his licence.

__

Previous results: https://www.midsussextimes.co.uk/news/crime/magistrates-court-results-january-21-to-25-1-8818583

https://www.midsussextimes.co.uk/news/crime/magistrates-court-results-january-14-to-18-1-8808665

https://www.midsussextimes.co.uk/news/crime/magistrates-court-results-for-january-7-to-january-11-1-8801389

https://www.midsussextimes.co.uk/news/crime/magistrates-court-results-december-31-to-january-4-1-8790092