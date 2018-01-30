Man approaches car with knife in Hurstpierpoint

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man approached a car with a knife in Hurstpierpoint.

Two people had pulled over in a car on the side of Marchants Road at around 8pm on Saturday (January 27), when a man approached the drivers’ window and tried to open the car door while holding a small knife, said police.

The suspect is described as a white man, of 5ft 6in, in his late teens or early 20s, of skinny build and with short dark hair.

He was wearing a dark Superdry jacket and dark tracksuit bottoms and had a dark coloured BMX-style bike, added police.

Inspector Paul Wood said: “Fortunately the car door was locked and the victims were able to drive away and report this incident to us.

“We are aware of a couple of other similar incidents within the area on the 6 and 19 January and we are committed to investigate all lines of enquiry.

“We are appealing for anyone with information on this incident or notices anyone acting suspiciously in the area to report online or call 101 immediately.”

People can report online or by calling 101 quoting reference 1132 of 27/01.