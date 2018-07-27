Man arrested after fight in Burgess Hill pub car park

A 22-year-old man was arrested last night in Burgess Hill after a fight broke out in a pub car park.

Police said they were called to the incident at 10pm.

A spokesman said: “Shortly before 10pm police were called to Station Road, where a large number of people were reported to be fighting in a pub car park.

“A 22-year-old man from Ardingly, who also ran onto railway tracks at Burgess Hill railway station during the incident, was identified as a leading protagonist and was arrested on suspicion of affray and assaulting a police officer. He currently remains in police custody.”

