Man arrested over series of 5 Crawley newsagents robberies

Police investigating a series of robberies at newsagents in Crawley have arrested a man.

The 36-year-old local man was arrested by detectives on Monday (July 22) on suspicion of the robbery at Martins newsagents in Tilgate Parade, Crawley, on Sunday morning (21 July) and on suspicion of four other robberies, said police.

Police investigating a series of robberies at newsagents in Crawley have arrested a man

He is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.

A police spokesman said: “At 8.05am on Sunday 21 July a man entered Martins newsagents in Tilgate Parade, Crawley, threatened and pushed the member of staff and took a quantity of cash, believed to be less than £100, from the safe before making off on foot.

“At 6.10am on Thursday 11 July a man entered McColls newsagents in Furnace Green Parade, threatened staff saying he had a gun and took £1000.

“At 6am on Thursday 4 July a man entered Martins newsagents in Tilgate Parade, threatened staff saying he had a gun and took approximately £2,700.

“At 6.15am on Saturday 25 May a man entered McColls in Ifield Parade, threatened staff saying he had a gun and took a quantity of cash.

“At 7am on Sunday 5 May a man entered Martins newsagents in Tilgate Parade, threatened staff, said he had weapon, and took an unknown quantity of cash.”

No weapon was seen during the raids.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Carr said: “Our enquiries are continuing and we are still keen to hear from anyone with information about any of the robberies. If you can help please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 375 of 21/07.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

More news:

M23 road closures for July 2019 - here’s all you need to know

Number of empty Crawley town centre shops hits 11 year low

Crawley town centre building work - here’s all you need to know