British Transport Police officers investigating the assault have today (Wednesday) released CCTV images in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson from the British Transport Police said: "At just after 11.30pm on Saturday, November 6, the victim boarded a train at East Croydon and accidentally bumped shoulders with an unknown man.

"The victim sat down, and the man followed him before swinging his arm into the victim’s face and breaking their glasses.

"Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could assist their investigation.

"If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 748 of 06/11/21.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."