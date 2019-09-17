Man jailed for smuggling drugs into Gatwick dentention centre

A man has been jailed for taking concealed drugs into a detention centre at Gatwick according to a court document,

Ashley Maparura, 29, of Her Majesty’s Prison Milton Keynes, indicated pleas of guilty to being involved in the supply of 19.7 grams of cannabis and 27 grams of the Class B drug Spice.

The offences took place at Gatwick on December 22. He was sentenced to a total of 26 weeks in prison.

Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that the offence was serious as he had taken concealed drugs into a detention centre.

