Man jailed for string of child sex offences

A man who carried out a string of sex offences against a boy aged under 16 has been jailed, police have said.

David Luck, a former Scout group assistant leader, of Skipton Way, Horley, appeared at Guildford Crown Court last week to face 12 charges relating to historic offences, including indecent assault, indecency with a child, serious sexual assault, and possession of pseudo images of children.

The 74-year-old pleaded guilty on Thursday (January 11), and was sentenced to 19 years in prison the following day.

Police said Luck groomed his victim before sexually abusing him.

Officers began their investigation into the pensioner in 2016 after the victim became aware that Luck was volunteering in a children’s nursery and made a formal complaint.

Detective Constable Suzy Marten, said: “The victim had never told anyone about the abuse he had suffered at the hands of Luck until he came to us because he knew he had speak out to stop others from being abused like he had been. He had not even told his family what he had been through until the court case last week.”

“The victim must be commended for the immense bravery he has shown by coming forward and reliving the trauma of the abuse he suffered as a child. I hope the sentence given to Luck brings some level of closure to the victim.’’

Speaking about the abuse he suffered, the victim said: “Coming forward and reporting the abuse I suffered at the hands of Luck was one of the hardest things I have ever had to do but I wanted to prevent others from suffering the way I had. I had never told anyone what he did to me - I never felt I could. The only thing harder than coming forward is living with the secret and the memories every day.

“I am grateful to Surrey Police for the help and support they have given me over the last few years and I would like to encourage anyone who has been the victim of similar abuse to come forward and report it as soon as possible.”

Police said Luck was sentenced to a total of 19 years in prison.

The Scout Association said it had co-operated fully with the statutory agencies during the investigations.

A spokesman added: “It is appropriate that Luck pleaded guilty and has been punished for his crimes.

“The Scout Association carries out stringent vetting of all adults who work with young people and requires them to work to a strict code of practice outlined in the ‘Young People First’ Code of Practice. See http://www.scouts.org.uk/safeguarding.”

DC Marten added: “If anyone is, or has been, in a similar situation - please come forward and tell someone who can help you. Our team of specially trained officers will ensure that all allegations are thoroughly and robustly investigated.”

Alternatively you can report any information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers via www.crimestoppers-uk.org or on 0800 555 111.