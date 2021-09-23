Man jailed for ‘vicious’ sex attack on woman in Horsham

Police say that Anthony Uwakwe-Nwagwu, 22, a chef, of Bishopric, Horsham, was sentenced at Hove Crown Court on September 16, having been convicted after a trial in June.

The court had heard that the woman was walking through an alley off Brighton Road at 2.30am on Saturday September 12 last year when she was attacked from behind and sexually assaulted.

Police say that she struggled with the man and shouted and screamed, alerting local residents. The man ran off.

Anthony Uwakwe-Nwagwu

A police spokesman said: “She sustained cuts and bruises, and was supported by specially trained officers.

“Police attended swiftly and searched the area, and less than an hour later officers arrested Uwakwe-Nwagwu nearby on suspicion of the assault.

“DNA from him found on the victim’s clothing and CCTV showing him following her very close to the scene, were vital factors in his subsequent conviction.”

Detective Constable Della Squires of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: “This was an isolated incident but a very frightening experience for the victim.

“Uwakwe-Nwagwu spotted her in the street and followed her to the place where he viciously attacked her.