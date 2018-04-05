Man knocked unconscious and dumped in stream in late night attack

A man was knocked unconscious before being bundled into the back of a car and thrown into a stream in a late night attack.

Police said the 20-year-old was walking along St Leonard’s Drive in Crawley on Monday night (April 2) when he was hit over the back of the head by three men.

The men bundled him into the back of a car and hit him in face before pulling over in Rosamund Road, in Furnace Green.

Officers said he was then dragged along a footpath into the woods, was further attacked and then dumped in Stanford Brook stream.

The victim pulled himself from the water and managed to cross a railway line before calling police from Beckford Way. He was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The attack took place at 11.45pm and officers are appealing for witnesses.

The suspects are believed to be unknown to the victim and have been described as; a mixed race man of large build and wearing a hat and black jacket, a white man wearing a black jacket with its hood drawn over his head and a similarly dressed tall black man.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 31 of 03/04.

Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.