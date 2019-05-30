Man ‘seriously hurt’ in bottle attack in Horsham

A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit with a glass bottle during an attack in Horsham town centre.

Police say the victim - a man in his 20s - was hit on the back of his head with the bottle during the incident near the site of the former Shelley Fountain in Horsham’s Bishopric.

Officers were alerted at around 11.10pm on Saturday following reports of ‘an altercation.’

Police are now appealing for anyone with any information to report it online or call 101 quoting 1479 of 25/05.

An 18-year-old man from Horsham was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and later released under investigation.