Man ‘shaken’ after laptop and bag stolen in Hassocks

A man was left ‘shaken’ after his laptop and bag were stolen in Hassocks.

Police are investigating the theft, which happened on Sunday night (March 3).

Police are investigating the theft in Hassocks

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police are investigating a report of the theft of a laptop and bag from a male in Hassocks.

“A third party report was received at 8.47pm on Sunday from Sainsbury’s in Keymer Road of someone jumping out of the car, grabbing the items and speeding off.

“The male, whose age was not indicated, was reported to be shaken, but not injured. There were no reports of violence or threats.

“Police are keen to speak to the victim of the incident or anyone else who may have information. Please report online or call 101 quoting serial 1071 of 03/03.”

