Man slashed in face near Hurstpierpoint recreation ground

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was slashed in the face near the recreation ground in Hurstpierpoint.

The 23-year-old victim was walking along an access to the recreation ground off Cuckfield Road on Friday (January 19), at about 5.45pm when he was approached from behind by a man who demanded he hand over his mobile phone and money, said police.

When the victim refused, he was slashed across the face and hand with an extremely sharp blade and the robber ran off empty handed towards Cuckfield Road, added police.

PC Andy Mackay said: “The injuries, although serious, are not life threatening, but the victim was scared and distressed. We would like to hear from anyone who saw this or anyone acting suspiciously in the area.”

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 11in and wearing dark clothing with a hooded top pulled over his head and gloves.

Anyone with information should contact Sussex Police online or ring 101 quoting serial 930 of 19/01.