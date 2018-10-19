Masked attackers armed with baseball bat invade Crawley home

Three masked men forced their way into a home.

Police said two people were attacked with a baseball bat during a burglary in Jewel Walk, Bewbush, at around 11.30pm on Monday (October 15).

The intruders demanded money before leaving empty handed.

A 29-year-old man was taken to East Surrey Hospital with facial injuries and a cut to his head. A 64-year-old woman received bruising to her leg and face.

Police said one of the men was described as black, over 6ft, wearing all black and a black leather mask over the mouth/nose and black leather gloves.

See also:

New Gatwick Airport ‘second runway’ plans revealed in masterplan for expansion

Free Crawley Halloween outdoor cinema and spooky fun

‘Not everything smells of urine’ in Crawley says BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker

The second was black, slim, wearing black, a black leather mask, and white latex surgical gloves.

The third man was white man, stocky, and wearing a black woollen balaclava and white latex surgical gloves.

Anyone with information or who witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact police online quoting serial 1355 of 15/10.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.