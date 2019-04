Fourteen arreats were made in Mid Sussex over the weekend.

Mid Sussex Police revealed the arrests on Twitter today (April 1).

A spokesman said: “Fourteen arrests were made in Mid Sussex over the weekend for various offences including harassment, warrant for fail to appear, assault, criminal damage, drunk and disorderly, burglary dwelling and theft, possession of a knife, breach of peace, assault emergency worker.”

The Middy has contacted Sussex Police for more information.