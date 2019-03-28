Mid Sussex police out in force promoting road safety

Police officers from Mid Sussex are out in force today promoting road safety.

Officers from Mid Sussex Police Prevention Team are using speed devices in Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, and East Grinstead to detect drivers who are speeding.

Sgt Allan Philip, for Mid-Sussex and Crawley Prevention, told the Middy: “On Thursday (March 28), Mid-Sussex Police Prevention Team will be promoting road safety in Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath and East Grinstead.

“This will involve officers using speed devices in various locations to detect drivers who are speeding which ultimately causes a danger to other road users and pedestrians.

“As well as reporting drivers for the offence of speeding and any other offences that come to light, other checks will be done to ensure that the vehicle is roadworthy and legal.

“Insurance, MOT, Road Tax and driving licence checks will also be completed on all drivers stopped.”

Members of the public are encouraged to contact Operation Crackdown with any information regarding anti-social driving via www.operationcrackdown.org.

