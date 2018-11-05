Missing Burgess Hill teenager found safe and well

A teenager who went missing from Burgess Hill has been found safe and well, according to police.

A police spokesman said 13-year-old Kysle King went missing on October 24 but was found in Southwick yesterday (November 4).

Police had said in their initial search the teenager had links to Worthing, Southwick, Brighton and Burgess Hill.

