Murder investigation launched after man stabbed in Sussex

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died in hospital following a stabbing in Sussex last night.

The man has been formally named by police as Abdul Deghayes from Brighton.

The 22-year-old was found in the passenger seat of a silver Volkswagen Polo that had collided with a number of cars near St Josephs Catholic Church at Elm Grove, Brighton, police said.

He had suffered a number of stab wounds and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where he died from his injuries at 6.28am this morning (February 17), police said.

Chief Inspector Andy Bennett said: “We are trying to establish the exact circumstances of what has led to this young man’s tragic death.

“We are aware that the car was in collision with other vehicles shortly before he was found to have suffered these injuries, which we are satisfied were caused maliciously and not as a result of the collision.

“The scene is close to the junction with Lewes Road, near to The Level, and at that time of the evening would have been very busy.

“We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision or who may have seen something that they may now regard as suspicious in the time leading up to it.

“If you can help us and have not already spoken to our officers, please report online or call 101 quoting Operation Login. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Our thoughts are with Abdul’s family and friends at this tragic time and we have specialist family liaison officers supporting them.”

An area of Elm Grove remains cordoned off today, but police are expecting for the road to reopen fully later in the day, a spokesman said.

