Murder probe as brother of Sussex teens killed in Syria dies after stabbing

The brother of two Sussex boys who were killed while fighting in Syria has died after being stabbed.

Abdul Deghayes, brother of Abdullah and Jaffar Deghayes, who were aged 17 and 18 when they died, was attacked in Brighton last night (January 16).

A murder investigation has been launched following the fatal stabbing in Brighton

The 22-year-old, who suffered a number of stab wounds, was found in the passenger seat of a silver Volkswagen Polo that had collided with a number of cars near St Joseph’s Church at Elm Grove, police said.

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where he died from his injuries at 6.28am this morning (February 17), police confirmed. A murder investigation has now been launched.

Chief Inspector Andy Bennett said: “We are trying to establish the exact circumstances of what has led to this young man’s tragic death.

“We are aware that the car was in collision with other vehicles shortly before he was found to have suffered these injuries, which we are satisfied were caused maliciously and not as a result of the collision.

A police officer at the scene in Brighton today (February 17)

“The scene is close to the junction with Lewes Road, near to The Level, and at that time of the evening would have been very busy.

“We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision or who may have seen something that they may now regard as suspicious in the time leading up to it.

“If you can help us and have not already spoken to our officers, please report online or call 101 quoting Operation Login. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Our thoughts are with Abdul’s family and friends at this tragic time and we have specialist family liaison officers supporting them.”

An area of Elm Grove remains cordoned off today following the stabbing, but police are expecting for the road to reopen fully later in the day, a spokesman said.

A serious case review was held into the death of Abdullah and Jaffar Deghayes who died fighting for a group affiliated with Al Qaeda in Syria in 2014.

The brothers, who grew up in Saltdean, were reported to be fighting for the Al-Nusra Front, an affiliate of Al Qaida, against the government of President Bashar Al-Assad.

