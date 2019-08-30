Obscene graffiti daubed on bus shelter

A man was shocked and upset to find anti-Semitic abuse scrawled on a bus shelter.

Jonathan Swain spoke out after finding the obscene message daubed on the wall of the shelter in Handcross.

An abusive phrase, which has been pixelated to avoid offence, was daubed on the wall of the bus shelter. Picture courtesy of Jonathan Swain

He said: “Something like that is so appalling.

“I was just disappointed. Fed up. More annoyed that I had to look at something like that first thing in the morning.

“I just feel it’s someone who’s dumb enough to put it on a bus shelter.”

Jonathan added he didn’t expect to see anti-Semitism in a small village.

He said: “Everyone kind of knows each other.

“I’m friends with people of different ethnicities.

“It does upset me when I see people attack people of other races or religions.

“I won’t tolerate it. I would like people to get educated on this sort of thing.”

Jonathan said he hoped the act wouldn’t be repeated.

He added: “I hope it’s a one off thing and something like this wont occur again.”

But the community has rallied round to remove the graffiti.

A local resident has offered to spray over the message, hiding it from view.

Jonathan said: “It’s real community spirit. It’s a nice resolution.

“There’s a lot of people out there who are vulnerable to these attacks. I just hope there’s not going to be a repeat of it.”

Mid Sussex District Council has been approached for comment.

