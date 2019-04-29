Overnight break-in at Hassocks farm

A farm in Hassocks was broken into overnight, police have said.

Sussex Police said a farm in Twineham Kane was broken into overnight on Monday, April 15.

The farm was entered overnight by what was believed to be a 4x4 with a trailer or caravan behind it, said a police spokesman.

It was driven across the lawns and field, the spokesman added.

If anyone has information about the break-in which may help police, please call Sussex Police on 101 or report online at www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime.

