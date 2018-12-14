Owner scares off men trying to steal pick-up truck in Balcombe

Two men attempted to steal a pick-up truck in Balcombe but ‘ran away’ after coming face-to-face with the owner, police said.

At 6.25pm on Tuesday (December 11), the men attempted to steal the Toyota Hilux from an address in Haywards Heath Road, Balcombe.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident in Balcombe on Tuesday (December 11)

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police are investigating a report on Tuesday, December 11, of an attempted theft of a van.

“The owner of the vehicle confronted them, they got out of the vehicle and ran away before getting into another vehicle.”

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information or who saw what happened can contact police on 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1118 of 11/12.

