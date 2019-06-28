Partridge Green man accused of trying to strangle two women

A man from Partridge Green is facing trial accused of trying to strangle two women with intent to commit sexual offences.

Police say that Neil Scott-O’Connor, 23, an engineer, is facing trial on nine charges related to attacks on a 29-year-old woman and a 17-year-old.

He appeared at Lewes Crown Court yesterday when he pleaded not guilty to nine offences; six offences against a 29-year-old woman at an address in Brighton on dates between 2018 and January 2019; one offence of threats to kill, one of attempted strangulation with intent to commit a sexual offence, three offences of causing actual bodily harm, and one of harassment with intent to cause fear.

Police say he is also accused of three offences against a 17-year-old girl in 2018; one offence of attempted strangulation with intent to commit a sexual offence and two of causing actual bodily harm.

He was remanded in custody for a trial on November 11.

The prosecution, authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service, follows an investigation by detectives from both the Brighton Safeguarding Investigation Unit and the West Sussex Investigations team.