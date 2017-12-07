Pensioner attacked by dog in East Grinstead

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pensioner was attacked by a dog at a park in East Grinstead.

Police said the 77-year-old victim had been walking in Mount Noddy Recreation Ground at about 8.30am on Saturday November 25, when the animal, described as a small bulldog, jumped up at him and bit both of his legs, causing him to bleed.

The owner then recalled his dog and walked off without speaking to or checking the welfare of the victim, added police.

He is described as white, about 5ft 11in and of medium build.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 341 of 25/11.

Alternatively, people can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.