Police appeal after man stabbed in Lingfield road rage incident

Police are appealing for help after a man was stabbed in a road rage incident in Lingfield.

The incident happened in Saxbys Lane, near to the junction of Haywardens.

An e-fit image of the boy

Surrey Police say the victim was driving towards the village when a black Ford Galaxy driving in the opposite direction blocked the road and wanted the victim to mount the grass verge.

After he declined to do so, a teenage boy got out of the rear door of the Ford and stabbed the victim several times in the arm with a sharp metal implement through the driver’s window.

The occupants of the Ford left the scene in the direction of Lingfield station.

The incident happened between 3.18 and 3.22pm on January 10.

Police say the victim sustained two 1cm puncture wounds as a result of the attack and was given medical assistance by a local resident and an ambulance crew.

Investigating officer, PC Megan Williams, said: “This was an extreme reaction to road rage so we’re appealing to the public to help identify the two women and teenage boy in this photo and e-fit. If you recognise these three, please call us as the victim sustained two stab wounds to his arm and needed medical attention.”

The female driver is described as white, in her mid-30s or 40s, of a large build with light brown, mid length hair.

The female passenger is described as white, in her 30s, average build and had long blonde hair. She spoke with a South London accent.

The teenage boy depicted in the e-fit is described as white, round-faced, approximately 16 years old, around 5ft 7in tall, of average build with short, straight mousey brown or fair hair.

Anyone with information should contact Surrey Police on 101 (999 in an emergency) or http://surrey.police.uk/TellUsMore, quoting reference PR/45190003357.

You can also give information, 100% anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111; or through their anonymous online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.