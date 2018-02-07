Police appeal after spate of burglaries in Copthorne

Police are appealing for witnesses after a spate of burglaries in Copthorne.

Two properties in Calluna Drive were broken into on Sunday (February 4), between 10.30am and 6.40pm, said police.

A man’s silver link watch was stolen from one of the properties and no items from the second.

Reports were also received of two house burglaries in West Way on the same day between 10.45am and 8.30pm, said police.

From one of the properties £280 in cash, cufflinks, a safe and jewellery were stolen.

The second property had £250 and €550 all in cash stolen.

Detective Police Constable Dave Wadley said: “We believe the four incidents may be linked to one another.

“We are urging anyone with information to come forward so any line of enquiry can be investigated.”

Another break-in was reported at Copthorne Vicarage in Church Road between midday and 6pm on Sunday.

Police said nothing was stolen and it is not believed to be linked to the other incidents.

People can report information online or by calling 101 quoting reference 1133 of 04/02.