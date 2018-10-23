Police appeal information after wildlife traps found in Burgess Hill

Sussex Police has confirmed it has been made aware of wildlife traps being found at Bedelands Nature Reserve in Burgess Hill.

It has now released information so witnesses can come forward.

Pru Moore, leader of Burgess Hill District Council, and Dominic Moore, chairman of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network, near to where one of the traps was discovered. Photo by Steve Robards

A dead robin was found on one of the traps. Nine more were then later discovered, leaving people in 'total rage'.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “If anyone has noticed any suspicious behaviour in this area please report online or by calling 101 quoting reference 942 of 14/10.”

Patrols have been increased at the nature reserve following the incident.

