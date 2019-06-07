Police arrest man in Horsham during ‘County Lines’ drug operation

Police arrested a man found hiding in bushes in Horsham during a ‘County Lines’ drug operation today.

Officers say they were in Fitzalan Road, Roffey, for a ‘welfare check’ on a man soon after 2am. They searched the area and spotted a man in some bushes.

A police spokesman said the man “claimed he was waiting for a taxi to go home.”

He added: “Vigilant officers then spotted a number of suspicious packages on the floor, which turned out to be around 100 wraps of heroin and cocaine.

“An 18-year-old man from Sutton was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug. He remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

“The arrest falls under Operation Fortress, the force’s continuing response to ‘County Lines’ activity within Sussex, with a visible policing presence in three main areas where drug dealing is known to happen.

“To report issues involving drugs please go online or call 101.”