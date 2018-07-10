Police called after children ‘approached in park’

Police have received reports of two separate incidents involving children being approached in Horsham Park.

Officers said a complaint was made of a woman approaching a young child in the park at 4.40pm last Wednesday (July 4).

The woman was described as white, 5’ 6”, with red hair in a ponytail and wearing a green t-shirt and patterned trousers.

Police searched the area but there was no trace of the woman.

Officers said advice was given to the informant.

Horsham Police received a separate of two people approaching two girls in Horsham Park around 8pm on Friday night (July 6).

One person was described as a white girl, around 15-years-old, of medium build, with brown curly hair and wearing a white crop top, denim shorts and white trainers.

The second was described as a white boy, around 15-years-old, of medium build, with dark ginger short hair and wearing a white top and red trainers.

Officers again spoke with the informant and words of advice were given.

To report incidents of a similar nature call 101 or visit https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/report-online