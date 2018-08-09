Police called to fly-tipping scene in Haywards Heath

Fly-tipped waste was dumped in the middle of a Haywards Heath road sparking a response from the police.

Officers were alerted to the fly-tipping scene in Eastern Road just before 9pm on Tuesday (August 7).

Items scattered across the road included ceramic sinks and toilets.

A resident told the Middy that a white pick-up truck had ‘loaded its rubbish in the middle of the road and drove off’.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Officers attended and moved the items to the side of the road to ensure the road was clear, and the local authority was contacted to collect it.”

Police advise anyone who knows someone who is fly-tipping to gather as much information as possible and contact their local authority.

If the amount being dumped is a very large quantity then people sould report the matter to the Environment Agency on 0800 807060.

In extreme cases the police can take action on fly-tipping, although they may choose to work with the local authority Environmental Protection Department.

