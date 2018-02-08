Police concern for girls who did not turn up to school

Police are concerned for two teenage girls from Mid Sussex who did not turn up to school.

According to Sussex Police, Mia Webb (left) and her friend Seanna Lavender (right), both 14 and from Copthorne, were last seen yesterday when they left their homes to go to school but they never turned up.

Both are believed to be together and still be in West Sussex. It is unknown if they travelled by train or if someone drove them.

Seanna is white, 5’ 3” with very long straight blonde hair. She has a nose stud and was last seen wearing a dark blue puffer jacket, pink sweatshirt and grey school skirt and black trainers.

Mia is white, shoulder-length red hair. She was last seen in her school uniform.

Anyone who has seen them together in the East Grinstead or Crawley areas is urged to contact police online.