Police investigating historical sex abuse allegations at primary school

Police are investigating sex abuse allegations at a primary school 40 years ago.

Officers want to hear from anyone who went to Hassocks Windmills Primary School during the early to mid-1970s, who may have witnessed offences.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A report has been made by a former pupil of Hassocks Windmills Primary school that a member of staff at the school may have behaved inappropriately and committed offences against children 40 years ago.

“Detectives working on the investigation are keen to trace anyone who went to the school during the early to mid-1970s and may have witnessed any offences.”

No arrests have been made at this stage, police said.

The allegations date back 40 years and are not connected to anyone currently at the school, police added.

DC Martin Alchin-Gadd of the Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: “These offences are alleged to have taken place at a time when attitudes to sexual offending were very different and possibly not even recognised as such.

“However, they are potentially criminal and even now may still be affecting those who may have been involved. I would urge anyone with any information to come forward.”

Anyone with any information can contact Sussex Police online, quoting 1504 of 21/2/17, and arrange to talk in confidence to officers.