Police mistaken for burglars at West Sussex home

Police officers were mistaken as burglars when they knocked on the door of a house during the middle of the night last week.

Sussex Roads police officer Tom Van Der Wee and his colleagues had initially been called to Bosham after a vehicle was left 'abandoned' in the middle of the road on Thursday (Feburary 28) at 1am.

In a tweet, he wrote: "It turns out the cars handbrake had failed and it had rolled off of the driveway."

The officers then knocked at the house the car had rolled away from, 'to try and wake up the owner'.

They would not have expected what came next.

"Our colleagues were deployed to an emergency call at the same address for someone trying to break in!" PC Van Der Wee said.

Police

"Thankfully the radio controller realised quite quickly it was one of the same addresses!"

