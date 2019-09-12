Police name man charged with serious assault in Crawley supermarket

A man has been charged in connection with a serious assault in a Crawley supermarket.

Steven McNamara, 28, of West Green Drive has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a class A drug.

Police said he was remanded in custody and will next appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Friday (September 13).

The victim, a man in his 20s, remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police said they are still appealing for anyone with information or witnessed the assault to come forward to us without delay.

You can report information online or call 101 quoting reference Operation Kingswell.