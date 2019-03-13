Police out in force in Haywards Heath as knife crime crackdown continues

Mid Sussex police officers are out in force today raising awareness of knife crime.

Officers are in Haywards Heath as part of Operation Sceptre – a national knife crime campaign aiming to reduce the number of people carrying a weapon.

They will also be around Burgess Hill town centre and The Martlets tomorrow lunch time (March 14).

A spokesman for Haywards Heath Town Council said: “Mid Sussex Police will be around Haywards Heath town centre and The Orchards to raise awareness about knife crime.

“They will also be in schools and local popular parks and recreational centres to speak to young people about the dangers of carrying a knife.”

As part of the Op Sceptre campaign, knife bins are available at police stations across Sussex.

Officers are in Haywards Heath as part of Operation Sceptre.''Picture: Mid Sussex Police

A spokesman for Mid Sussex Police said: “Take the opportunity to hand yours in today without fear of prosecution. This one small action could save a life.

“Carrying a knife could cost your life. Some people carry knives to feel safe but this can only increases chances of them being hurt.

Knife bins are available at police stations across Sussex. Picture: Mid Sussex Police

“If caught in possession of a knife the consequences can be up to 4 years in prison and unlimited fine.”

Police in Sussex are conducting a week-long campaign to target knife crime and address the reasons why young people carry blades.

Sussex Police officers are joining colleagues from across the country in an effort to get knives off our streets and educate those most at risk.

Sussex Police Crime and Commissioner Katy Bourne said while there was not an ‘undue increase in knife crimes’, police were working with schools to educate young people on the dangers of knives.

