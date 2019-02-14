Police patrols increased in Lindfield after ‘children approached by stranger in car’

Police have stepped up patrols in Lindfield after reports of children being approached by a stranger in a car.

A spokesman for Sussex Police confirmed the reports had been passed on to the local prevention team for investigation.

Police patrols have been increased in Lindfield following the reports

“Police are aware of this report,” said the spokesman, adding: “Officers have increased patrols in the area, however at this stage there is no evidence of any offences being committed by anyone.

“Officers have also engaged with the informant and advice has been given.”

In an email, posted to a public Facebook group, Lindfield Primary Academy said it received a report from parents that two children were ‘beckoned by a stranger in a car on the way home from school’.

The school has been approached for a further comment.

