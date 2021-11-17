Police search for missing woman last seen walking towards Horley

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for the public’s help in finding missing woman Adu who hasn’t been seen since this afternoon (November 16).

"She is in her early 40s and was last seen at the Shell Petrol Station on the A23 in Earlswood. She then walked towards the Horley area.

"She is described as a black woman wearing a white and pink top and dark bottoms as shown in this CCTV.

"She has connections to Leamington Spa and there is a possibility she has travelled by train.

"We are appealing for the public’s help in finding her. If you have seen her or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact us quoting reference number PR/45210121437 via

• " Webchat on our website surrey.police.uk.