Police searching for victims of town centre robbery

Police are searching for two victims who were robbed by a couple of men on a moped in the town centre.

Officers said a man and a woman were robbed by two thieves while they were standing next to a cash machine in London Road, East Grinstead on Monday June 18.

The robbery took place at about 11.30pm and the crooks fled the scene on a moped.

One was described as a white male, mid-20s, with short black hair and wearing a grey hooded top. He was holding, what was believed to be, a knife.

The second man was described as mid-20s and wearing a black hooded top with the hood up.

Detective Constable Kirstie Neal said: “We are appealing for the victims of this distressing crime to come forward so we can provide them with support.

“One of the victims is described as a white man wearing grey jeans, a dark hooded top, white shoes and a black cap.

“The second was described as a white woman, with blonde hair and wearing dark clothing with white shoes.

“If you were one of these victims please come forward to us.

“Alternatively, if you witnessed the incident please get in contact with any information you have.”

Police said a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old-boy, both from East Grinstead, were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and released under investigation.

A 22-year-old man, from East Grinstead, was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and riding a motorcycle without a helmet. He was released under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 1584 of 18/06.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.