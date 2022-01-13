Police searching for wanted teen after Brighton assault
Sussex Police are trying to locate a teenager who is wanted for arrest in connection with an assault in Brighton.
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 12:07 pm
Sussex Police would like to speak to Shannay Hannaford, 18, in connection with an incident that occurred in June 2020.
Three women reported being struck by a glass bottle in Kings Road, Brighton, on Thursday, June 25, 2020, before the suspect made off.
Shannay may be going by the surname Sharpe and has links with Crawley and Bournemouth.
If you see her or have any information that could lead to her whereabouts, contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1463 of 25/06.