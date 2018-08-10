Police seek man in connection with charity box thefts in Mid Sussex

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with charity box thefts in Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath.

Officers believe the man is linked to 15 charity box thefts in Sussex, believed to have started in November spanning until May 26.

As well as Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath, police received reports of charity tins being stolen from businesses in Eastbourne, Rye, St Leonards, Hailsham, Roberstbridge, Uckfield and Lewes.

Investigating officer Anna Archer said: “We have received reports of charity tins being stolen across the county and we have managed to obtain CCTV for a number of these thefts.

“Any theft is unacceptable but stealing money from a charity is particularly abhorrent.

“If you have any information on who these women might be please get in contact with us immediately.”

The man is described as white, 5ft 10in, in his early 60s and with white hair, police said.

To report information to Sussex Police please go online or call 101 quoting reference 773 of 10/04.

