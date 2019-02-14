Police seek Valentine’s Day date with wanted Burgess Hill man

Police are seeking the public’s assistance this Valentine’s Day to help them set up a date with a wanted Burgess Hill man.

Joseph Smith, 22, from Burgess Hill, is wanted in connection with two counts of assault, two counts of public order and aggravated vehicle taking.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “We’re looking for a date again this Valentine’s Day but we need some matchmaking help.

“Our heart’s desires have become a little shy and haven’t been returning our calls. Can you help set us up? We’ll even throw in dinner at our place.”

If any one has information which may help police get a date with Smith, call 101.

Alternatively, Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Joseph Albert Smith, 22, is wanted by Sussex Police

