Police seize six-inch blade in Horsham as knife crime crackdown continues

Police in Horsham have seized a six-inch blade as their high profile anti-knife crime campaign continues.

Police in Sussex are conducting a week-long campaign to target knife crime and address the reasons why young people carry blades.

Sussex Police officers are joining colleagues from across the country in an effort to get knives off our streets and educate those most at risk.

The crackdown is known as Operation Sceptre.

Today officers announced that they had taken another knife off the streets, this time in Horsham.

The blade is six inches long, attached to a red and black handle of a similar length.