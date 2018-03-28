Police tracing owners of stolen goods

Police are hunting for the owners of several items stolen from homes in the Horsham and Crawley areas.

The items (pictured above) were found at a property in Horsham in February but it is believed they were stolen from other homes in the Horsham and Crawley areas between January 1 and February 7.

Police said a 26-year-old man from Crawley was arrested on suspicion of conspire to commit a burglary dwelling with intent to steal.

A 30-year-old man from Horsham has also been arrested on suspicion of four counts of burglary dwelling with intent to steal and one count of burglary dwelling and theft with no violence.

Both men have been released under investigation.

If you believe the items belong to yourself contact 101 quoting reference 779 of 24/01.