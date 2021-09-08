Police warning after elderly woman’s bag taken in ‘distraction burglary’ in Burgess Hill
An elderly woman had her bag taken during a ‘possible distraction burglary’ in Burgess Hill on Monday (September 6), Mid Sussex Police have said.
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 11:27 am
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said the incident happened in the Fairfield Road area.
“It would seem the subjects distracted the lady by asking if she wanted some gardening done,” said Inspector Taylor.
“While this was going on, one of them took her bag,” he said.
Inspector Taylor said on Monday that police had located and stopped a vehicle that was ‘possibly involved’.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101, quoting CAD 0640.
Inspector Taylor urged residents to be ‘as vigilant as possible’ when people cold call at their doors.