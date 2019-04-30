Precious jewellery worth thousands stolen in Wisborough Green burglary

Police are appealing for information after precious items were stolen during a burglary in Wisborough Green earlier this month.

The burglary took place in Roundstreet Common on Wednesday, April 17, sometime between 8.40am and 6.30pm, police said.

One of the stolen items. Photo: Sussex Police

A safe containing valuable jewellery, cash, Euros, keys and paperwork was stolen, according to police.

The jewellery stolen included a 4.51 carat blue tanzanite round stone worth £6,000 and a blue tanzanite trillian cut stone pendant with a silver snake chain, confirmed police.

Crime investigator Kelly Ackerman said: “These pieces of jewellery are of significant sentimental value to the victim.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has seen the items or has any information about them or the burglary to come forward.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information, report online or ring 101 quoting serial 1182 of 17/04.

