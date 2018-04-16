Ram raiders steal tens of thousands as cash machine ripped from wall

Thieves ripped an ATM out of a bank wall as they stolen nearly £90,000 in a village ram raid.

Police said a stolen JCB hauled the machine out of the wall of Barclays Bank in High Street, Henfield, in the early hours of Sunday morning (April 15).

Police investigate missing ATM. Pic: Eddie Mitchell

The cash machine - which contained £88,000 - was found in a burnt-out Nissan Navara 4x4 pick-up truck in Dunsfold later that morning and police are still hunting for suspects.

Officers said the yellow JCB pulled the machine from the wall at about 2am. It was then put in the back of the pick-up before thieves made off, leaving the digger in the middle of the street.

The JCB was stolen from Edburton around an hour earlier and officers said the crooks stopped for around 20 minutes to remove the bucket from the vehicle in Bramlands Lane, Henfield, at 1.25am.

Both the ATM and pick-up were found burnt-out in Oakendon Woods just after 2.45am.

Police investigate missing ATM. Pic: Eddie Mitchell

Police said at about 4am the suspects rammed their grey Audi A6 estate car into another vehicle being driven by a member of the public who confronted them.

At least three suspects are believed to be involved and it is thought one made-off from the bank on foot, with the others in the Navara.

Officers said a 25-year-old man, from Henfield, has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and released under investigation.

Detective Sergeant Kieran McDonald said: “We are investigating this ram raid and linked criminality. We are immensely grateful to the local community for assisting us in our enquires to date.

Police investigate missing ATM. Pic: Eddie Mitchell

“We are interested in speaking to anyone who witnessed the event or who saw any activity at the stated locations and times. We would also appreciate it if people could review any dash cams or CCTV which were recording at or near the locations described, and if they find any significant material to contact us. We are particularly interested to hear about any vehicles that appeared to be in convoy with the Navara. ”

Anyone with any information is asked to report the details online or phone 101, quoting serial 157 of 15/04.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.