Recent burglaries in the Mid Sussex area

Recent burglaries and attempted break-ins in the Mid Sussex area that have been reported to police recently are:

- Lowfield Road, Haywards Heath. Entry was made through an insecure window, change and jewellery were stolen.

- Knight Close, Haywards Heath. The suspect attempted to break into an open window, but made off before anything could be taken due to occupant present.

- Orchard Close, Scaynes Hill. Attempted burglary believed to have been made on July 5 in the late hours of the morning. An attempt to gain entry was made through a double glazed window resulting in one window being smashed whilst the other remained intact.

- Cuttinglye Lane, Crawley Down. Attempted burglary. There were two suspects seen at the address.

Suspect one was a white man, 5ft 11in, stocky build, mid 20s, short slightly spikey fair hair, wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, and a greyish T-shirt.

Suspect two was a white female, 5ft 9in, slight build, approximately mid 20s, dark brown hair worn in a ponytail, with a long bright blue rucksack and dark leggings or tight trousers.

