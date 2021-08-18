Remains of cannabis factory and mattress blocked Bolney road, say Mid Sussex Police
Mid Sussex Police said they received reports of a mattress and ‘remains of a cannabis factory’ blocking a road in Bolney on Tuesday (August 17).
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 11:03 am
“Lets root these flytippers out,” said Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor.
He told his Twitter followers on Tuesday: “Team called to reports of fly tipping in Buncton Lane, Bolney, this morning due to a mattress and remains of a cannabis factory blocking the road.”
“Approx 40-50 bags containing old cannabis plants and cultivation materials,” said Inspector Taylor.
He asked anyone with information to call police on 101, quoting CAD 0183.