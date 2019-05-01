Reports of bleach being put through letter boxes in Burgess Hill and Wivelsfield

Mid Sussex police are appealing for witnesses after receiving reports of bleach being put through residential letter boxes.

Officers received reports from addresses in Burgess Hill and Wivelsfield.

A spokesman for Mid Sussex Police said on Twitter: “We are appealing for witnesses and unreported incidents involving bleach being put through residential letter boxes in Mid Sussex.

“This follows reports from addresses in Wivelsfield and Burgess Hill.”

People with information are asked to call police on 101 or report it online via http://socsi.in/Alm4A.

Mid Sussex police are appealing for any potential witnesses to get in touch

